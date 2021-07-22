Video: Take a look at this luxury four bedroom home in Leitrim

For the discerning buyer of luxury residential homes, the wish list is often too long and unmeetable, sometimes long and contradictory.

Near a village - but out on its own.

Large holding - but easy to maintain.

Rural - but near schools and shops.

That’s just location and the outside.

We won’t ramble on but suffice it to say ‘Morning Star’, a 4 bedroom luxury residence in Deffier, Drumshanbo, just by the Blueway, near Battlebridge and Leitrim Village ticks more boxes than any property listed this summer.

It’s got 4 bedrooms, 2 ensuites, 1 house bathroom and a WC.

On the ground floor is a large open plan kitchen– living-dining space with windows to three aspects. Also, there is a separate sitting room on the ground floor and also a room that could be utilized as a fifth bedroom, home office or play room.

The most important feature to note is the quality of craftsmanship and materials throughout, the fixtures and fittings, the attention to design detail.

Much of the woodwork is of solid light oak. The quality of ceramics and porcelains is unmatched. Where timber floors are used, they are of solid or semi-solid oak.

Most bedrooms have very tasteful built-in elements, well considered for maximum utility making this a very liveable home. The master bedroom has 4.6 metres of fully fitted slide robes, just to give one example of the features on offer.

Outside the landscaping is unmatched. To the west of the house is a newly built patio area, a real sun catcher with gas and solid fuel cooking options.

The gardens around the house are nicely fenced and there is a great dog kennel. To the rear is some additional land bringing the total holding to c.3.1 Acres.

For those who love country walks this location is unmatched.

Just 3.5km from Leitrim Village, 5km from Drumshanbo and just 400 metres from The Blueway at Drumleague Lock, the new owner will be spoilt with their choice of great country walks.

Viewing of this impressive property is strictly by appointment with REA Brady Estate Agents. on 071 96 22444.