Video: Superb four bedroom bungalow in a scenic location at Kilmore

REA Brady are delighted to bring to the market this superb four bedroom bungalow on a large site with separate detached garage at Clogher, Kilmore, Carrick-on- Shannon.

This bungalow is located in the scenic area of Dangan and Kilmore and surrounded by a green landscape.

The property has the benefit of having a national school less than 1km from the house, the local church is also a 5 minute walk with the local community centre also less than a km away.

There is an after-school facility with a new playground, local clubs and events facility. There is also very good broadband with this house.

It is located within easy driving distance of Carrick-on-Shannon which is approximately a 10 minute drive with Jamestown and Drumsna approximately 4.5 km from the property.

It also has the local pub in Kilmore village approximately a kilometre from the property.

The bungalow itself is very well laid out with a spacious entrance hallway, sittingroom located at the front of the property, kitchen at the rear with separate dining area, separate utility, large living space at the rear with patio doors ideal entertaining space.

There are four double bedrooms one of which has an ensuite and a family bathroom.

To the front and rear are lawns, the driveway is tarmacadam and there are gates and fencing surrounding the property.

It is very well maintained and also has the advantage of a very large detached garage which is split into two rooms, one large storage space at the front and a separate room with door at the back that could be used for extra utility space. This property is ready to move into.

Contact Celia in REA Brady to organise a viewing of this great property to appreciate all it has to offer.

Price Guide: € 250,000

Features:

Tarmacadam driveway;

Landscaped garden;

Separate detached garage;

Close to Kilmore;

National School nearby;

Large living room at the rear ideal for entertaining;

Large site of circa 0.92 of an acre

Contact Celia in REA Brady Estate Agents for more information on 071 9622444 or at info@reabrady.ie