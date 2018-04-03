Video | Adam Morgan goal helps Sligo Rovers overcome Galway United in EA Sports Cup

After the frustration of last Fridays defeat at the hands of Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Sligo Rovers' attention turned to the EA Sports Cup where they faced Galway United on Bank Holiday Monday.

Manager Gerard Lyttle named a strong side for the second round of the Cup as he hoped to see his side return to winning ways.

In what was a game of few clear cut opportunities, the visitors snatched victory when Adam Morgan headed home in the 81st minute after Rhys McCabe's free had initially been saved by Galway goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan.

It was a much needed win for the Bit O'Red who came into Monday's game on the back of successive league defeats at the hands of Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers.

Rovers were left frustrated on Friday night last in Tallaght as despite dominating the game in terms of possession they were unable to create enough chances to truly trouble the home side.

Highlights from Shamrock Rovers' win against Sligo in Tallaght on Friday night #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/qLRXSaeDmX — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 2, 2018

Sligo Rovers are back in league action this Saturday when they host Derry City at The Showgrounds at 7.45pm.