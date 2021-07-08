WATCH: Cavan Olympian discusses the importance of goal setting

KPMG released the second video of its Performance Series with Irish professional golfer Leona Maguire. In this video, Maguire, who will compete with Team Ireland at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, discusses the importance of setting achievable goals and how they help her to maintain focus on her routine, wherever she is in the world.

Maguire details the different types of goals she sets herself, especially how breaking big goals down to mini goals makes everything seem that bit more achievable. She also outlines how important it is to be flexible as she works towards these goals.

Throughout the series, Maguire will continue to share what she has learnt from high performance sport and how it might translate to business and everyday life.

Maguire recently secured her best-ever finish at a major as she placed 15th in the LPGA tournament. Her next tournament is the 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, from 8 – 11 July. KPMG have sponsored Leona Maguire since she turned professional in 2018.

KPMG would like to wish Leona the very best of luck as she embarks on her Olympic journey and will be following her every step of the way.