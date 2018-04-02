Pan Pan Theatre presents The Importance of Nothing in Virginia, Co Cavan

The Importance of Nothing is comedy about a drama therapy class which focuses on the work of Oscar Wilde in an imaginary prison.

The acclaimed Pan Pan Theatre is bringing The Importance of Northing to The Ramor Theatre, Virginia, Co Cavan on April 21 as part of a national tour. Directed by Gavin Quinn it has an ensemble cast of Andrew Bennett, Sonya Kelly, Mark O’Halloran, Anna Shiels McNamee and Dylan Tighe.

Oscar Wilde’s material is used by drama therapist Lady Lancing to test the prisoners’ patience and imaginations. They, the prisoners, are challenged to refashion or completely overhaul Oscar Wilde’s material. The Irish Times says ‘Director Gavin Quinn and the ensemble employ a rigorous and wide-ranging understanding of their subject in order to fracture him in so many disarming ways’.

The play combines great literary work with humour, the Irish Independent says ‘All performances are top notch’.

While the Irish Independent notes: “There are several brilliant sequences. Mark O’Halloran and Andrew Bennett act out the melodramatic climax of A Woman of No Importance in hilarious style. Passages about growing up gay in Ennis and Limerick, and poetry readings on a bus to Bundoran, are very funny. All the performances are top-notch.”

Director: Gavin Quinn Set Design: Aedín Cosgrove

Lighting Design: Zia Holly Music: Si Schroeder

Costumes: Catherine Fay

Cast: Andrew Bennett, Sonya Kelly, Mark O’Halloran, Anna Shiels McNamee and Dylan Tighe