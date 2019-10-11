Watch: Trailer for Boyle movie Dark Lies The Island which hits cinemas next week

Win Win Win

Be the first to see this new local movie when it premieres in Carrick Cineplex next Wednesday, October 16 at 7pm. Drink reception from 6pm.

The Leitrim Observer have TEN pairs of ticket up for grabs. To be in with a chance tell us who plays the role of Daddy Mannion in Dark Lies the Island?

Name, address, phone number and answer to: leitrimobservercomp@gmail.com before October 13 at 5pm.

T&C apply.

Boyle is the main location for a new Irish movie with some big names that hits Irish cinemas next Thursday, October 19.

Based on the novels of Sligo based Kevin Barry, the dark comedy includes household names Pat Shortt, Tommy Tiernan and Charlie Murphy as well as a host of top Irish actors.

Filming finished on the movie almost 11 months ago. Lough Key is a major part of the film as well as the streetscape of Boyle which takes on the role of the fictional town of Dromord which the Mannions are based in.

Dark lies the Island is a dark comic melodrama about a family spinning out of control in a small Irish town, where Daddy Mannion (Pat Shortt) is the traditional chieftain.

In this rural gothic western, two brothers try to crawl out from the shadow of their domineering father while his young wife is trapped in a whirlpool of jealousy.

The film will premiere in Carrick Cineplex on Wednesday, October 16 before the film hits Irish cinemas on Friday, October 18.

