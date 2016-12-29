Breaking News: An Bord Pleanala refuse planning for new Lidl store in Carrick-on-Shannon

An Bord Pleanála has refused permission for the proposed construction of a new two-storey licenced food store and off-licence at Attifinlay and Attyrory Tds, Carrick-on-Shannon for Lidl.

In April this year Leitrim County Council granted conditional planning permission for the development lodged by Avant Ireland Property S.a.r.l in November 2015.

However that decision was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanala and a number of objections were made about the proposed development.

On December 22, a decision was made by the Board of An Bord Pleanála to refuse permission for the development.

A report released to the Leitrim Observer today by An Bord Pleanála detailed the reasons for the refusal.

In it An Bord Pleanála noted the prominent setting of the proposal at a key entrance to the town of Carrick-on-Shannon and its location adjacent to an important business campus.

The location of the site on lands which partly comprises flood zones and the substantial increase in the retail space provision for Co Leitrim involved in the proposed development were also highlighted.

"Having regard to the justification of the proposed development by the closure of an existing store in Cortober, and in the absence of a comprehensive proposal for an alternative use for the store at Cortober, the Board was not satisfied that the proposed development could be justified in the location proposed, and that the proposed development would not lead to excessive provision of convenience retail space in excess of the retail cap contained in the Leitrim County Retail Strategy 2015-2021," noted An Bord Pleanála.

"The proposed development would, therefore, have a negative impact on the retail vitality of the town centre of Carrick-on-Shannon in contravention of the “Retail Planning Guidelines for Planning Authorities”, issued by the Department of the Environment, Community and Local Government in April 2012, would consist of an unnecessary development of lands that are partly subject to flooding and would not be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

The Board of An Bord Pleanála decided not to accept the Inspector’s recommendation to grant permission noting: "The Board was not satisfied that the proposed development represented a satisfactory outcome from the point of view of proper planning and sustainable development of the town of Carrick-on-Shannon as a whole, taking all relevant factors into account."