Jenny Greene to bring 'Electric Disco' to Carick-on-Shannon

2fm’s Jenny Greene has been confirmed for a December 23 appearance at Carrick-on-Shannon's Club 360.

One of Ireland’s most successful DJs, Jenny Greene presents the biggest dance show on Irish radio every Saturday night on RTE 2fm while her 'Electric Disco' Tour is the most in-demand club booking in the country.

Jenny started djing very early in life, getting her first set of decks at the age of 12. She learned her craft on vinyl and hanging around Dance pirate radio station Pulse FM after school. Her first big break came at the age of 15 as the warm up DJ in The Palace Nightclub in Dublin on Saturday nights.

Then at 17 Jenny was given her own weekly dance column in The Sunday World newspaper. That same year she became the youngest DJ on radio landing the Weekend Breakfast Show on Dublin station FM104.

In 2003 Jenny earned herself a place in The Guinness Book Of Records when she broke The World Record for The Longest DJ Set playing continuously for 75 hours.

Jenny made the move to the national broadcaster in 2007. She arguably presents one of the biggest dance shows in the country The Electric Disco on Saturday nights from 8-10pm on RTE 2FM

In 2009 Jenny released the hugely successful ‘The Electric Disco’ compilation album through EMI records, an unmixed double CD of Jenny’s Electric Disco favorites from her personal record collection.

In 2011 'The Electric Disco’ picked up the 'Best Radio Show’ award at the Irish Dance Music Awards in Dublin.

While continuing to host The Electric Disco Jenny also co-hosts The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene weekday mornings on RTE 2FM from 10-1pm.

In September 2016 Jenny teamed up with The RTE Concert Orchestra for what turned out to be one of the most talked about gigs at Electric Picnic. Such was the demand following the festival they went on to play two sold out headline shows at Dublin's 3 Arena in November.

Ticket details for Jenny Greene's Carrick-on-Shannon appearance will be announced shortly.