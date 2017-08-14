Ballyconnell Garda Station downgraded

Ballyconnell Garda Station in West Cavan which was once a 24 hour station with a superintendent covering part of Leitrim has been downgraded to part-time.



The station has gone from District Head Quarters to part-time in the past four years. Located close to the border of Fermanagh, the station will now close every night at 9pm and reopen at 9am, the West Cavan area will be covered by a mobile patrol during closing hours.



Phone calls to the station past 9pm will be directed to Cavan Town and sent to mobile patrols.

Ballyconnell Garda Station was not only previously District Head Quarters for West Cavan but covered areas of Leitrim, providing assistance to both Ballinamore and Manorhamilton Gardai in it's hinterland.



The station had been a critical location for Gardai with it's close proximity to the border since the foundation of the state.

The decision will be subject to a review in the future.



Residents in areas such as Dowra, Blacklion, Glangevlin and Swanlinbar of West Cavan are located almost an hour away from Cavan Garda Station and there are questions over the impact of Brexit and a possible border with Fermanagh will have on the area in the future.