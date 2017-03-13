Confusion over road works in Ballinamore

There was a lot of disappointment and confusion last week in relation to safety works to be carried out at the junction of Supervalu in Ballinamore when it emerged that Leitrim County Council did not have the funding required to carry out the works.

Sinn Féin councillor, Caroline Mulvey spoke to the Leitrim Observer noting; “I first requested that a safety assessment and works be carried out at this junction at last Octobers Ballinamore Municipal meeting. In January we were given a detailed plan of what was to be done along with a letter stating that Leitrim County Council intended to start the work in April.

“However last week it transpired that there was not enough funding to carry out these works and it could be put of until next year. I have contacted Leitrim County Council and requested that they carry out some temporary works in order to make the pedestrian crossing safer.

“I have requested that they construct a ramp at the crossing to slow down traffic and also to erect bollards to prevent cars parking on the crossing. I also asked that warning signs be erected on either side approaching the crossing."

The Sinn Féin councillor said that this crossing and junction "has become extremely busy since the post office moved to the Supervalu premises. I hope that these works can be agreed at the next Ballinamore Municipal meeting and that they will be carried out as soon as possible," she said in conclusion.