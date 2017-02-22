Leitrim deaths - February 22, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen McGuinness, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the tender care of Breege, Danny and staff of Abbey Haven Care Centre and Nursing Home Boyle, Predeceased by her brother Msgr. Michael. Sadly missed by her sister Elizabeth (Patsy) Gannon, Brother Ted (Mullingar) nieces Phia and Anna-Mai, nephews Ray,Ciaran and Cormac,grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Abbey Haven this Wednesday evening, February 22 from 6.30pm until 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday 23rd to St Michael's Church Croghan for Mass of Resurrection at 12 noon followed by burial to St Mary's Cemetery, Annaduff, Co. Leitrim.

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, on Friday, February 17, 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening (February 23) from 5pm until 6pm. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon (February 24) at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

Michael John Conlin, Glenageary ,Dublin and Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford to day Wednesday 22nd from 3.30 until 5.30pm, followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Thursday 23rd interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Smyth (née Doyle), Fyhora, Moyne, Co Longford

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Longford today, Wednesday 22 from 4-6pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrigallen arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday 23rd at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Harry Knott, (Westaid) Coranbanny, Cloonfad, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Harry Knott, (Westaid), Coranbanny, Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at University Hosptial Galway surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his cherished granddaughter Zoe. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, children Katherine, Caroline, and David, their partners, his grandchildren Isobel, Eoghan, Amy, brother and sister, relatives and friends. Also his beloved dogs Tiny, Sally, Lucky and Rosie who gave him great joy.

Reposing at his home from 3-5pm on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd. House private thereafter. Removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium for service at 2pm on Friday 24th. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Zoe's Pay It Forward Page https://www.gofundme.com/zoes-fund

Condolences can be left in private at http://www.gaynors.ie/death-notices-1/harryknott

May they all rest in peace.

