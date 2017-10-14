Energia renews sponsorship deal with Connacht Rugby

Connacht Rugby and Energia have renewed their energy supplier sponsorship agreement for another season.

Who can forget it last season when the Energia Guinea Pigs and Connacht Rugby’s Eddie the Eagle went head-to-head in the crossbar challenge?

We look forward to another great season with Energia as our official energy partner for 2017/18.

Energia is Ireland’s fastest growing home energy supplier as well as powering almost 60,000 Irish businesses.

Not only will Energia supply power to the Sportsground but will also be offering a great energy deal to the players and staff and, most importantly, the supporters of Connacht Rugby.

Commenting on the continued partnership, John King, SME Sales Manager of Energia said, "We are always looking to win new business by driving a better deal. That is why we’re delighted to be teaming up with Connacht Rugby and their supporter network in the West. It’s great to win new customers and even better to keep them, so we are delighted to continue the partnership with the Connacht Rugby family.

"Rugby is all about the team working together to get the best results and that’s the approach we take to working with our customers. Connacht Rugby is one of almost 60,000 Irish businesses who have chosen Energia for their electricity and gas supply. Our ability to offer customers very competitive rates and outstanding customer service makes Energia a winning choice."

Brian Mahony, Head of Commercial & Marketing at Connacht Rugby, added, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Energia. The deal gives Connacht Rugby a deep insight into our energy usage, identifies areas for conservation and refinement and helps us achieve a sustainable energy solution for the club. We are proud to partner with such a reliable and customer-orientated service provider and also to help our supporters with their energy needs as well.

"Watch out for a fantastic offer from Energia very soon and let’s look forward to a rematch with the Guinea Pig v the Eagle!"