Eurovision winner Charlie McGettigan looking to identify child he was pictured with at '94 homecoming

Drumshanbo's Charlie McGettigan, who famously lifted the spirits of a nation when he, along with Paul Harrington, won the 1994 Eurovision with the unforgettable 'Rock and Roll Kids' is seeking the help of the Leitrim public in relation to the identity of a fan he was pictured with all those years ago.

Twenty three years later Charlie is seeking the help of the public in identifying a fan he was pictured with at the homecoming celebrations in Drumshanbo.

Can you help solve the mystery after almost a quarter of a century?