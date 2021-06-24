Listen - Leitrim's Lockdown Legends Patsy and Nancy Guckian's love of traditional music

Patsy Guckian and his wife Nancy love their traditional Irish music but failing health prevented them from their weekly visits to Cryan’s Teach Ceol long before lockdown did.
With the help of his niece and nephew he got back there last December and it’s an evening which will stay with him forever.
‘Leitrim’s Lockdown Legends’, a podcast produced by journalist Brian Farrell in collaboration with Leitrim County Council will be launched on Ray D’Arcy’s RTE Radio 1 show tomorrow, Wednesday, June 23.
The podcast, which is funded under the Healthy Ireland Community Engagement programme talks to some of Leitrim’s older residents who have been locked down and cocooning since March 2020.
