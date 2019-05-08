Plaque unveiled in memory of John McGahern in Ballinamore

Ballinamore celebrated the life of John McGahern last Saturday, May 4 as part of the National Community Weekend.

Almost 70 people attended the events and this included people from the USA, and Canada, Dublin, Cavan, Clare, Leitrim and Tyrone.



Ballinamore tourism office was packed to capacity and overflowing onto the platform to witness Seán Ó'Suilleabháin officially open the John McGahern Reading Room.

A very special donation was made to the reading room by Noel Sweeney, Aghadark - a beautifully carved bust of the late McGahern, which takes pride of place on a shelf in the room.



At Pat Mac's garage a magnificent plaque, designed and made by Adrian Smith was unveiled.

The group then boarded a bus for a tour of the site where McGahern used to live. The bus stopped at the school which he attended; the graveyard where he and his mother are buried; the old school where his mother had taught before moving to Aughawillan as well as Knockanroe House where John lived from birth until he was 5 or 6.



At Glenview House, the crowd enjoyed afternoon tea and Michael O'Rourke delivered a really enjoyable lecture on the late McGahern.

The group of McGahern enthusiasts toured Glenview museum and especially enjoyed a section dedicated to the author, where his range and other items are on display.

The committee would like to thank Adrain Smith, Smith Monumentals; Adrian & Carol Wrynn, Wrynn Transport; Teresa, Brian and Alan Kennedy, Glenview House & Folk Museum; Brendan Brennan and Noel Sweeney.

A small grant was received from LCDC/DRCD for which we are grateful.



This free event was organised by Ballinamore Area Community Steering Group and Ballinamore Tourism Committee.

The committee are working towards securing more funding to help build on the McGahern legacy locally.

