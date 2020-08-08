Fans enjoy the sunshine and spectacular football at St Mary's v Ballinamore SOH - GALLERY

The sun finally came out on Saturday and football fans had the almost foreign treat of watching a game in sunshine as St Mary's completed a shock 0-19 to 1-15 win over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in Pairc Naomh Mhuire. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great pics of fans on the sidelines.

