GAA Connacht Gold SFC

Fans enjoy the sunshine and spectacular football at St Mary's v Ballinamore SOH - GALLERY

Leitrim Sport

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The sun finally came out on Saturday and football fans had the almost foreign treat of watching a game in sunshine as St Mary's completed a shock 0-19 to 1-15 win over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in Pairc Naomh Mhuire. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great pics of fans on the sidelines.

SEE NEXT WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER AND WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE FOR MORE REPORTS & REACTION