See all the faces as Allen Gaels celebrate U17 Division 1 victory - GALLERY

A superb Allen Gaels stormed to the Newtowngore Engineering Division 1 title on Saturday in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin in Ballinamore as they scored a 3-10 to 3-6 victory over defending champions St Mary's Kiltoghert. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some images of the fans in the stands and the delighted Allen Gaels celebrations.

