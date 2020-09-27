GAA Connacht Gold SFC Final
Spot yourself in the crowd at Connacht Gold SFC Final - GALLERY
It might have been the smallest crowd ever at a Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship Final but the lucky fans who were there in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada were treated to a fascinating contest between Mohill and St Mary's Kiltoghert, the Mohill men eventually winning out 0-14 to 0-9 on the day.
Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was a busy man, snapping shots of fans before and during the game. See who you can spot at the game!
