ISPCA Inspector horrified to find Yorkie dog in zipped plastic bag and left in Longford laneway

ISPCA Inspector Karen Lyons responded to a call from a member of the public recently in relation to a dog found in a zipped plastic bag and left in a quiet country laneway.

Inspector Lyons arrived at the scene in Derryharrow outside Longford town to discover a young male Yorkshire terrier dog in a frozen and traumatised state.

The local man who discovered the dog had to cut open the bag for fear that the dog would suffocate.

The dog, later named Louis was brought to a local veterinary practitioner for immediate assessment. Although no physical injuries were found, the dog was not microchipped, making it difficult to trace an owner.

Louis was then transferred to the National Animal Centre for rehabilitation and will be vaccinated, treated for parasites, neutered and microchipped before being responsibly rehomed.

Inspector Lyons said: “It’s disturbing to imagine what this little dog went through and despite his ordeal, Louis is such a kind, lovable and gentle little dog.

"This horrific act of cruelty is just simply appalling. Under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, it is illegal to abandon any animal and I would like to take this opportunity to remind owners that they have a moral and legal responsibility to provide for the welfare needs of the animals in their care."

The ISPCA is currently investigating the matter and anyone with information should contact the National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online here.