Gallery | Limerick to Leitrim cycle 2019 launched on Rose of Innisfree Tourboat

The intrepid cyclists from Dromahair who will cycle from Limerick to Leitrim in a few short weeks gathered on the Wild Rose Tourboat on Friday last to mark the official launch of this year's event along with the support crew and family members.

The group were treated to stunning views of the sun setting over Lough Gill while catering was provided by Cafe Fleur, Sligo and Michael Clancy, MC Catering, Dromahair.

The cycle began in 2013 when John Cavanagh, accompanied by five family members cycled from his home in Dromahair to his native Limerick in memory of his mother, Delma Cavanagh.

That cycle raised funds for Milford Hospice in Limerick and the interest in John's adventure resulted in many asking could they participate if he did a similar cycle the following year.

Under the guidance of John and Sinead McKeon, every August since a group of 30-40 cyclists have completed the adventure and to date they have raised a staggering €92,000 for Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust.

This year's event will start with a bus journey to Limerick and the cycle begins the following morning. This year the cycle will leave Limerick on Friday, August 16 and return to Dromahair on August 17.

If you would like to support the cyclists in their fundraising efforts you can do so by clicking here.

Read Also: Leitrim company launches open water safety swimming device