Gallery: New to the market in Leitrim - Spacious family home in pristine condition

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to bring to the market this spacious 3 bedroom semi-detached property situated at 13 Pairc Fea, Ballinamore which has front and rear gardens and is in pristine condition throughout.

Ideally suited as a family home the property is within walking distance of Ballinamore town centre and all amenities.

Accommodation consists of: hallway, sitting room, large kitchen/dining room, utility room, toilet, 3 bedrooms, (1 ensuite) & bathroom.

Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole letting agent.

AMV is €120,000.

Features:

Walking distance of town centre;

Private parking;

Pristine condition with front and rear gardens.

For further information contact: Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore.

Tel: 00353 71964 5555

Fax: 00353 71964 5556

Email: Info@ghproperty.com

Web: www.ghproperty.com

See more property: Take a look HERE at this stunning 354 year old Bavarian Lodge which was transported to Leitrim.