Gallery: New to the market in Leitrim - Spacious family home in pristine condition
Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to bring to the market this spacious 3 bedroom semi-detached property situated at 13 Pairc Fea, Ballinamore which has front and rear gardens and is in pristine condition throughout.
Ideally suited as a family home the property is within walking distance of Ballinamore town centre and all amenities.
Accommodation consists of: hallway, sitting room, large kitchen/dining room, utility room, toilet, 3 bedrooms, (1 ensuite) & bathroom.
Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole letting agent.
AMV is €120,000.
Features:
Walking distance of town centre;
Private parking;
Pristine condition with front and rear gardens.
For further information contact: Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Fax: 00353 71964 5556
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
