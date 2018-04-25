Manorhamilton win in Chess Leitrim's only title

Leitrim had one winner on the first day of the Aldi Connacht Community Games Team Finals which were hosted by Leitrim last Saturday, April 21.

Manorhamilton Area’s U16 Chess team, under the mentorship of Colm O Muiregáin, beat Dunmore of Galway two and a half to one and a half in the U16 event to take the title and book their place at the National Finals which will be held at the University of Limerick over the weekend of May 25-27.

Carrick-on-Shannon Area claimed a bronze medal in the U11 Mini-Rugby, beaten by Sligo's Rosses Point in the Final.

For Manorhamilton, there was disappointment in the Indoor Soccer as all three of their teams were defeated in the semi-finals. Unfortunately, there were also some incidents of an unsavoury nature that soured the day for the north Leitrim competitors.

A great day of sport and competition took place on Saturday when over 80 teams from the five counties of Connacht took part.

Connaught Council of Community Games thanked the Leitrim Community Games Committee for hosting the event. Thanks to all the officials, the governing bodies, schools community centre etc who allowed Community Games organise the various events in their facilities.

Results

U15 Boys Badminton: Winners FBD Roads Roscommon, Runners Up Turlough/Towers, Mayo

U15 Girls Badminton: Winners FBD Roads runners-up Burrishoole Mayo

U11 Mixed Basketball: Oranmore/Maree 15 Castlerea 10

U13 Boys Basketball: Oranmore/Maree 33 Ballina 15

U13 Girls Basketball: Oranmore/Maree 23 Tarmonbarry Scramogue 6

U16 Boys Basketball: Oranmore/Maree 63 Drumcliffe Sligo 19

U16 Girls Basketball: Oranmore/Maree 45 Boyle 18

U13 Chess: Dunmore Galway 5 Kilteevan Roscommon 0

U16 Chess: Manorhamilton 2.5 Dunmore Garrfrauns/Kiltevna Galway 1.5

U10 Draughts: Elphin 12 Easkey Sligo 8

U12 Draughts: Coolaney 8 Knockmore 2

U14 Draughts: Coolaney 7.5 Ardcarne 2.5

U16 Draughts: Elphin 18 Easkey Sligo 2

U13 Boys Handball: Burrishoole Mayo 91 St Feichin’s Sligo 73

U16 Girls Handball: Kiltimagh Mayo

U10 Boys Indoor Soccer: Claregalway Lackagh Galway 1 Aughanagh Sligo 1 aet, Claregalway win 3-2 on penalties

U10 Boys Indoor Soccer: Strokestown 2 Annaghdown Galway 0

U13 Boys Indoor Soccer: Riverside Sligo 5 Ballymoe/Ballintubber Roscommon 2

U13 Girls indoor Soccer: Burrishoole Mayo 4 Aughanagh Sligo 3

U11 Mini Rugby: Rosses Point Sligo 7 Carrick Leitrim 4

U13 Boys Table Tennis: Rosses Point Sligo 5 Ballaghaderreen 2

U13 Girls Table Tennis: Bunninadden Sligo 7 Kilgefin Roscommon 0

U16 Boys Table Tennis: Bunninadden Sligo 7 Ballaghaderreen 0