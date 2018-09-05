Gallery | Sligo/Leitrim Irish Pilgrimage Trust Friendship Week hosted in Kilcuan

The Irish Pilgrimage Trust 18th Annual friendship week from Sligo/Leitrim took place in Kilcuan, Clarinbridge from Saturday, July 14 to the following Friday 20.

Mary Clancy was the group leader and helped by many carers - 12 guests enjoyed the holiday for the week and 34 carers gave generously of their time and talents to provide a holiday for the guests. It was a fun-filled action-packed week.



Many visits and activities took place for the week- a visit to Glendeer Pet Farm near Athlone and afterwards a visit to the Athlone Shopping Centre where some retail therapy was enjoyed by everyone. A visit took place to Knock Shrine where the group attended 12 noon Mass, lunch afterwards and a tour of the shrine.



Many other activities took place in Kilcuan during the week - card making, many board games which included Jenga games every day, bingo, to name a few. A number of local entertainers came to provide music and song in the evening including a few entertainers and musicians within the group. Aisling was our Bodhran player and joined in many sessions for the week.



Fr. PJ Hughes joined us on Tuesday morning - a former chaplain with this group and now returned from his mission work in Ecuador and in a parish in Ballycumber, Co. Offaly. Fr. PJ offered our first group mass for us in the beautiful oratory in Kilcuan. Many of the Trust hymns were sung including the ever popular "Rise and Shrine".



Many other workshops were facilitated for the week - Catherine facilitated a Vital Danza workshop on Tuesday afternoon which was enjoyed by all. Eamonn from Community Drumming did a drumming workshop where all guests and carers took part. Josie also facilitated a relaxation workshop and taught everyone how to relax and wind down after a busy day.



On our return from Knock Shrine, we enjoyed a barbecue in the glorious sunshine by Wildfire Gourmet Truck.



Many outdoor games took place for the week in Kilcuan including the parachute games which gave many lots of enjoyment.

Many walks took place during the week in the tranquil grounds and visits to the gardens in Kilcornan.



On Thursday evening, Fr. Andrew Tully (a Trust chaplain) came from Cavan to join us and offer our last Mass together before everyone went home on Friday afternoon.



The week could not have taken place without the generosity of all the carers who worked tirelessly for the week and all our benefactors who support us every year, especially all who donated food to make the week possible - Aurvio Foods, Brendan Byrne Foods, Drumkilty Eggs, Total Produce, Paddy Keaney, The Gourmet Parlour, Ciara McManus, Aoife Gallagher, Mary Rooney and Lourda McGowan.



If you would like further information about the annual pilgrimage to Lourdes at Easter, the pilgrimage to Hosanna House or the Friendship week, you may contact HQ in Galway 091-796622 or email info@irishpilgrimagetrust.com or Mary Clancy, Tully, Rathcormack, Co. Sligo, mj_clancy@eircom.net or 087-9070109.

Submitted by Mary Clancy

