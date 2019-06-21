Record numbers attend men’s health and wellbeing event in Sligo

To celebrate and mark International Men’s Health Week, the Research and Education Foundation at Sligo University Hospital hosted a free men’s health and wellbeing event at the Sligo Park Hotel.

More than 150 people attended the event which featured talks on a range of different topics including “What Every Man Needs to Know about His Health” by Consultant Endocrinologist, Professor Catherine McHugh, Sligo University Hospital and “7 secrets to Healthy Ageing” by Consultant Psychiatrist, Professor Geraldine McCarthy, Psychiatry of Old Age, Sligo Leitrim Mental Health Services. In addition there were free health checks by health professionals from the hospital and Diabetes Ireland.

Audience members were encouraged to ask questions and the event was chaired by Consultant Haematologist at Sligo University Hospital, Dr Andy Hodgson who said, “Men are often more reluctant to seek professional help and delay diagnosis and treatment. This event is an excellent opportunity for men to reflect on their own health and wellbeing.”

Bridget Kerrigan from Sligo Cancer Support Centre also addressed the audience on the night and advised on the supports available to men.

Aileen Concannon, Research & Education Foundation said, “This is our 16th year running this event. Part of our mission is to promote wellness in our community and raise awareness of some of the important health issues experienced by men.

“The event would not have been possible without the support of our partners and also a huge thank you to all the staff of Sligo University Hospital who gave of their time freely to make this event happen. The event was supported by Cara O’Neill, Head of Health and Wellbeing in Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, AIB Sligo, Irish Life, Roche and the Sligo Park Hotel.

“Plans are underway for next year’s event already and any groups wishing to get involved are encouraged to contact the Research & Education Foundation at ref.sligo@hse.ie.”