It's back! Guest line-up revealed for the first Late Late Show of 2022

The Late Late Show and host Ryan Tubridy return to screens this Friday night for the first show of 2022 with a stellar guest line-up.

Charlie Bird with his army of volunteer climbers, Leitrim's Seamus O’Rourke, comedian Jason Byrne, and Bosco are among the guests for this week's show.

RTÉ stalwart Charlie Bird has been candid about his recent Motor Neuron Disease diagnosis, and tomorrow evening, Charlie will be back in studio with a cast of willing volunteers to launch the inaugural "Climb with Charlie" event. Charlie, along with Vicky Phelan, hopes to inspire thousands of Irish people to climb Croagh Patrick and other peaks around the country (and across the world!) on April 2nd next.

Details about how you can get ready for the challenge in the twelve weeks between now and then and how to register for the Croagh Patrick event. We'll hear from Charlie, Vicky, Mary McAleese, Davy Fitzgerald, Baz Ashmawy, Joanna Donnelly, Dr Harry Barry, Dermot Bannon, Karl Henry and many, many more who are throwing their full support behind the epic climb.

Leitrim actor and writer Seamus O'Rourke, beloved by Late Late Show audiences, will be giving us his inimitable take on "new year, new you", while comedian Jason Byrne will be giving us all a laugh through his trials and tribulations of the last year.

The magnificent music of the Beatles will be showcased with stunning performances by Niamh Farrell and Somebody's Child.

And we may even get to have a look inside Bosco's box...All will be revealed!

Catch The Late Late Show on Friday night at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.