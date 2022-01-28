Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix this February

Netflix has announced the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue for the month ahead with a whole host of content to keep you entertained.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix this February below:

NETFLIX TV SERIES

Raising Dion: Season 2 01/02/22

Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) - a fellow powered kid - a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again -- not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta

Dark Desire: Season 2 02/02/22

As Alma tries to rebuild her life, a reunion with Darío rekindles their doomed affair and brings his more sinister side to the surface.

Murderville 03/02/22

Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode's guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case... but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer.

Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville. The six-episode procedural crime comedy premieres globally on Netflix on February 3.

Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow 17/02/22

Set in contemporary Sweden, Kurt Wallander is found adrift and uncertain of the future following his exit from the police force. An opportunity to re-join the Major Crimes Unit arises when a new Superintendent, Samuel Osei, takes on the leadership. Wallander accepts the offer and is tasked with what seems to be a straightforward case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub.

However, when the victim is found to be connected to an infamous murder case handled by Frida Rask eight years ago, Wallander quickly suspects that there is more to this incident than meets the eye. Determined to uncover the truth, he refuses to back off - even when the investigation leads him to the door of those who could end his career in a heartbeat.

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 04/02/22

Sweet Magnolias centers around three best friends (Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue) born and raised in Serenity, SC, a small southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody’s business. As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that's just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night -- surprises that reshape relationships all over town.

Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected. But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love -- even when those efforts come with a high price tag. Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out.

Disenchantment: Part 4 09/02/22

The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. The mystery of Dreamland’s origins - and the stakes for its future - become ever clearer as our trio - and King Zøg - find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate.

Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.

Until Life Do Us Part 10/02/22

Three generations of a family living together in an idyllic villa juggle the demands of their wedding planning business and their own personal crises.

Inventing Anna 11/02/22

In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?

Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler.

Love Is Blind: Season 2

A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?

Forecasting Love and Weather 12/02/22

Inside a national weather service, love proves just as difficult to predict as rain or shine for a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker.

Twenty Five Twenty One 12/02/22

In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.

Business Proposal (Coming Soon)

A blind date leads to misunderstandings and mishaps in this workplace rom-com.

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Coming Soon)

An ode to Valentine's Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humour explores love at large — and relationships up close.

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire 14/02/22

A seemingly happy marriage begins to dissolve when the husband's faithfulness is called into question, and both spouses become tempted by other people.

Fishbowl Wives 14/02/22

In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R.

Thirty-Nine 16/02/22

Leaning on each other through thick and thin, a trio of best friends stand together as they experience life, love and loss on the brink of turning 40.

Swap Shop: Season 2 16/02/22

One person's junk is another person's profit. Seasoned collectors venture out across Tennessee in search of bargains they can sell for big money.

One of Us Is Lying 18/02/22

Detention brings together five disparate high schoolers, but a killing — and secrets — keep them together as a cat-and-mouse murder mystery unfolds.

Toy Boy: Season 2 11/02/22

As Hugo investigates the bombing, he and his friends deal with a new pair of adversaries and a fresh set of challenges at work.

Space Force: Season 2 18/02/22

Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure...? Space Force is only human after all.

Cat Burglar 22/02/22

Classic cartoon craziness meets an interactive quiz in a new series from the creators of "Black Mirror."

Juvenile Justice

A tough judge balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court.

Back to 15 25/02/22

Thirty-year-old Anita travels back to age 15 and starts meddling with everybody's lives — until she realizes the only life that needs fixing is her own.

Vikings: Valhalla 25/02/22

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

NETFLIX FILM

Erax 17/02/22

During a sleepover, Auntie Opal and her niece Nina accidentally release the mythical and dangerous Erax creatures that must be returned to the storybook from which they escaped.

Heart Shot 17/02/22

High school seniors Nikki and Samantha are in love and planning their future — until Nikki's violent past comes back to threaten everything she holds dear.

My Best Friend Anne Frank (Mijn beste vriendin Anne Frank) 01/02/22

Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from Nazi-occupied Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp.

Through My Window 04/02/22

Raquel's longtime crush on her next-door neighbour turns into something more when he starts developing feelings for her, despite his family's objections.

Looop Lapeta 04/02/22

When her boyfriend loses a mobster's cash, Savi races against the clock to save the day — if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends.

The Privilege 09/02/22

A wealthy teen and his friends attending an elite private school uncover a dark conspiracy while looking into a series of strange supernatural events.

Into the Wind 10/02/22

While vacationing at a seaside resort, a hopeful medical student experiences first love with a local kitesurfer, but their friends and family disapprove.

Love Tactics (Ask Taktikleri) 11/02/22

An ad executive and a fashion designer-blogger don't believe in love, so they place a bet to make the other fall head over heels — with unusual tactics.

Love and Leashes 11/02/22

Anne+: The Film 11/02/22

Under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal for her relationship, a queer 20-something in Amsterdam searches for what she wants in life.

Tall Girl 2 11/02/22

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" - she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical.

But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

Bigbug 11/02/22

Android chefs. Drone security. Robot overlords. The future looks bright until the cracks show and the AI uprising begins in this sci-fi comedy.

Fistful of Vengeance 17/02/22

A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok.

Forgive Us Our Trespasses 17/02/22

In 1939 Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities.

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars 18/02/22

An unlikely team of Rabbids are on the mission of a lifetime to Mars. It's up to them to come together and stop the galaxy's newest threat.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 18/02/22

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture.

But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge. Also stars Moe Dunford

Don't Kill Me 20/02/22

After Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she resuscitates alone and discovers she's part of a violent world she never knew existed.

UFO 23/02/22

When aspiring musician and student Deniz falls for a rough-hewn motorbike racer, tragedy and family opposition obstruct their path to love.

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming 25/02/22

Madea's back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, the newest film in the Madea franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming.

Restless 25/02/22

After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop's life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.

My Wonderful Life 28/02/22

A blackmail note threatening to reveal a woman’s affair sparks a chain of events that serves as large-scale group therapy for her entire family.

NETFLIX COMEDY

Only Jokes Allowed 09/02/22

Six of South Africa's top comedians take center stage and showcase their talent in this collection of short stand-up sets.

Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? 08/02/22

Y'all wanna hear something crazy? Then tune into Comedian Ms. Pat's first hour-long Netflix special, directed by the legendary Robert Townsend. Ms. Pat recalls growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era, what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention, how her mom made her get baptized at local churches to get money, and much much more. Ms Pat: Y'All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life 17/02/22

Mo Gilligan breaks down his days as a broke teenager, working in retail, relationship dynamics, annoying talk show producers and more in this special.

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES

The Tinder Swindler 02/02/22

The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down. Swipe, swipe, swipe… It’s not easy to find love online, so when Cecilie matches with a handsome billionaire playboy, she can’t quite believe it when he turns out to be the man of her dreams.

But dreams aren't reality and by the time she discovers this international businessman isn’t who he says he is, it’s too late. He’s taken her for everything. Where this fairytale ends, a revenge thriller begins. Cecilie discovers his other targets and once they band together, they're victims no more: The Tinder Swindler meets his match. From the producers of ‘The Imposter’ and ‘Don’t F**k with Cats’, this riveting feature documentary follows as they uncover his true identity and fight to bring him to justice.

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 02/02/22

Steven's travels take him to New Mexico for big game and an exotic import, as well as Hawaii, where he hunts feral goats and takes up spearfishing.

Catching Killers: Season 2 09/02/22

The detectives who captured the BTK Killer and other notoriously brutal murderers recount the brave actions and burdens behind their investigations.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing 18/02/22

Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy 16/02/22

A landmark documentary event presented in three acts from Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.

Race: Bubba Wallace 22/02/22

Both the personal and professional tracks of race car driver Bubba Wallace's life are chronicled in this new docuseries. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, the six-episode series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver and the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 01/02/22

New lessons, new surprises, same adorable kitties — including Floyd! Gabby leads the way with Pandy, CatRat, Cakey, Baby Box and other beloved pals.

Ridley Jones: Season 3 15/02/22

Outer space adventures, treasure hunting and new friends keep Ridley and crew busy as they protect the museum from magical mishaps — and Mr. Peabody.

Secrets of Summer 16/02/22

A remote Argentine resort revives its wakeboarding competition, drawing in Mexican athlete Steffi, who is determined to uncover a family secret.

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 03/02/22

Kid's superhero dreams come true as the Local Heroes become Earth's greatest champions. But is something amiss with this ridiculously awesome adventure?

The Cuphead Show! 18/02/22

Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

Karma's World Music Videos 24/02/22

Step into Karma's musical world as she rocks the mic — and her curls — for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity!