Eurovision 2022: Preview, Ireland entry, TV schedule and everything you need to know. Pic by Andres Poveda.
Eurovision 2022 week is upon us and Ireland will be cheering on the country's entry, Brooke Scullion, in the semi-final on Thursday, May 12.
Brooke had brought our first fabulous outfit of the day – an electric blue ensemble that includes hotpants with a chiffon overskirt. Chiily for Ireland, but perfect for Italy. #Eurovision— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 3, 2022
PREVIEW
This year's Eurovision will be held in Turin, Italy. There will be two semi-finals (Tuesday, May 10 & Thursday, May 12). Brooke will compete for a place in Saturday's grand final in the second semi-final.
40 countries will participate in this year's contest. Event hosts Italy won the competition in the Netherlands last year with the song Zitti E Buoni.
The early favourites to win this year's Eurovision are Ukraine, Italy, Sweden and the UK.
IRELAND ENTRY
Derry native Brooke Scullion will represent Ireland. The 23-year-old will sing the song "That's Rich" on Thursday night. Brooke will be the 10th act to take to the Pala Olimpico stage in the second semi-final. 18 countries will perform on the night with 10 going through to Saturday's grand final.
WHERE TO WATCH
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will be broadcast live on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1 on Tuesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 12 at 8pm. The grand final will be broadcast live on RTÉ One, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday, May 14 at 8pm. Marty Whelan will provide commentary for the week.
