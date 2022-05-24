Search

24 May 2022

Google Street View’s ‘time travel’ feature added to smartphones

Google Street View’s “time travel” feature is being added to smartphones for the first time, allowing users to look back at historical photos of locations on their mobile for the first time.

24 May 2022 10:37 AM

Street View is the tech giant’s 360-degree photo-based map of the world with images captured from cameras mounted onto vehicles and even backpacks and can be found within Google Maps

Currently, only users on the desktop version of Street View can access any available historical images of a location – for example a landmark or the street they live on, dating back to when Street View launched in 2007, but this feature is now being extended to iOS and Android smartphones.

The announcement comes as the Street View feature marks its 15th birthday.

“Street View is all about capturing the world as it changes, and it’s also a powerful way to reminisce about the past,” Ethan Russell, senior director of product management for Google Maps, said.

“Starting today on Android and iOS globally, it’s now easier than ever to travel back in time right from your phone.

“Here’s how it works: When you’re viewing Street View imagery of a place, tap anywhere on the photo to see information about the location.

“Then tap ‘See more dates’ to see the historical imagery we’ve published of that place, dating back to when Street View launched in 2007.

“Browse each of the images to see a digital time capsule that shows how a place has changed.”

