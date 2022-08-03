Search

03 Aug 2022

84-year-old Hollywood star reprises role of fitness instructor in new H&M campaign

84-year-old Hollywood star reprises role of fitness instructor in new H&M campaign

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Aug 2022 1:57 PM

Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.

Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.

The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.

Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through the roof.

Now 84, the actor and activist is once more encouraging people to don their workout gear, having teamed up with high street giant H&M on global campaign.

Much like Fonda brought aerobics to the masses in the 1980s, H&M Move aims to offer a more inclusive vision of exercise, focusing on movement rather than sport, with the retailer launching ‘movewear’ collections for men, women and children.

“I’ve spent a lot of my own life getting people to move and was naturally drawn to the mission of H&M Move to get the whole world moving,” Fonda says.

“I also really like their philopsophy of ‘movewear’ over ‘sportswear’. To me, it’s not about sports or being the most athletic. It’s about giving your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy so it can take care of you.”

The Grace and Frankie star features alongside American choreographer JaQuel Knight – the man behind Beyoncé’s Single Ladies dance routine – the pair appearing together in an exercise studio in a clip to launch the campaign.

Reprising the role of fitness instructor in a trendy black and grey mongrammed outfit, Fonda harks back to her home video heyday in the film, which highlights activities including swimming, rowing and basketball alongside everyday movement such as hoovering, carrying groceries and running up stairs.

It’s refreshing to see a brand acknowledging that being fit isn’t all about high octane exercise and that movement can be incorporated into your lifestyle no matter what your age or ability.

You don’t have to run an ultra marathon, lift weights in the gym or join a team to benefit your health and happiness – everyday activities can raise your heart rate and work your muscles too.

Whether you’re eight or 80, it’s about going at your own pace and, most importantly, having fun.

H&M Move launches on August 4 in stores and online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media