Search

11 Aug 2022

'A really strong case to make' - Belfast set to submit bid to host Eurovision song contest

'A really strong case to make' - Belfast set to submit bid to host Eurovision song contest

The shortlist of candidate cities to host Eurovision 2023 is to be published on Friday

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

11 Aug 2022 10:20 AM

Belfast City Council has agreed to submit an official bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year if the city is shortlisted on Friday.

A two-stage process is under way to select the host city in the UK, Eurovision runners up, after it was decided the event cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

On Wednesday night, Belfast City Council’s City Growth & Regeneration Committee discussed the issue and decided to support a full bid if Belfast makes the shortlist.

The BBC – who broadcast the contest in the UK and will make the selection alongside the event organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) – has specified that the host city will be chosen using a two-stage selection process.

Once all the applications have been received, a process will take place whereby cities will be shortlisted “based on their ability to meet the requirements and their responses around capability and experience”.

When asked about making the shortlist, SDLP councillor Seamus de Faoite said: “I suppose we don’t know, we’ll see what Friday brings, but I think Belfast has a really strong case to make.

“We understand from the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union that so much of the show has to be about the original winners, about Ukraine. I think Belfast has a very particular message to be able to sell there which is to say: we actually understand the value of peace, how difficult it is to build, and the desire of the Ukrainian people to secure it.”

When asked about infrastructure, Mr de Faoite argued that Dublin in the late 80s and early 90s wasn’t “lightyears ahead” in terms of its infrastructure facilities or tourism, and that the song contest helped showcase the value of Ireland as a tourist destination – something that could also be done for Belfast.

Speaking while on his way to celebrate the news, Mr de Faoite added: “We know that we are a kind of a small fish in this, but that has never stopped us before.

“We successfully hosted the MTV European Music Awards 10 years ago, we hosted the World Police & Fire Games, the Open in Portrush, there has been so many things that the North has been able to successfully host, put on a great show, and a wonderful welcome for people coming from all over the world.

“I see no reason why we can’t do the same for the Eurovision.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Leitrim winners at All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Saoirse Ní Chéileachair of CCÉ, Ballinamore, 2nd Place All Ireland Winner for the Whistle Slow Airs “Matt Cunningham Cup” (O18) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Home

Leitrim winners at All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Leitrim winners at All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Saoirse Ní Chéileachair of CCÉ, Ballinamore, 2nd Place All Ireland Winner for the Whistle Slow Airs “Matt Cunningham Cup” (O18) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Home

Leitrim winners at All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media