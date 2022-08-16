'We'll have a few surprises up our sleeves' - Rose of Tralee returns after two-year hiatus

For the first time since 2019, the RTÉ Rose of Tralee International Festival will be back on screens on Monday August 22.

Earlier today (Tuesday August 16) host Dáithí Ó Sé introduced all 33 International Roses for the first time ahead of this year's 2022 Rose of Tralee broadcast on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

This year will mark Dáithí’s eleventh year presenting the show and he and the 2022 International Roses were in celebratory form today at Sandymount Beach, Dublin before their journey to Tralee.



The Rose of Tralee International Festival will also celebrate its sixty-first year and interviews with the 33 International Roses will be broadcast live from the Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee, Co Kerry, for the very first time, at 8pm on Monday 22 and Tuesday 23 August on RTÉ One with a break for the Nine News.

Also this year, James Patrice will return as the backstage Rose Reporter and you can follow his antics across RTÉ One's social platforms.

We are delighted to welcome the return of the @RoseofTralee_ International Festival after a two year hiatus.



The world-renowned event will run from this Friday August 19th to next Tuesday 23rd and excitement is building around the town for what promises to be a memorable event. pic.twitter.com/MjQy3MP38U — Tralee Chamber (@TraleeAlliance) August 15, 2022





Speaking at the event, Host Dáithí Ó Sé said:



“I am really excited that the Rose of Tralee International Festival returns this year, I think we all really missed it. I do feel like it’s another sign of things getting back to normal. I am looking forward to meeting the incredible 33 International Roses.



“I also cannot wait to go back to Tralee to see everyone take to the streets on Saturday night and presenting the shows on Monday and Tuesday where we will have a few surprises up our sleeves as well when it comes to the party pieces.”



The Rose of Tralee will be available to watch for free, live and on-demand by audiences in Ireland and around the world on RTÉ Player.



The 33 International Roses represent the Irish diaspora worldwide including, centres in Ireland, Britain, United States, Canada, Australia and the Middle East.



For up-to-date news on what's happening at the Rose of Tralee, go to www.rte.ie/entertainment, where RTÉ.ie will host a dedicated section to the 61st Rose of Tralee International Festival.

For a serious dose of Festival style along with health and fitness features with the Roses, visit www.rte.ie/lifestyle. Follow the events as they unfold on RTÉ.ie and on RTÉ’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Facebook and Twitter pages.

