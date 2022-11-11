Boy George gags on fermented plums in first I'm A Celeb eating trial of the series

Boy George gags on fermented plums while Matt Hancock worriedly looks on during the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial of the series.

Thursday night saw the public vote for the pair to take part in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English – marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp.

A preview shared by ITV shows them sitting opposite each other at a table inside a Mexican-themed jungle cafe while a Mariachi band plays.

Your votes mean @MattHancock and @BoyGeorge are heading to La Cucaracha Cafe. But this is no romantic date for two… Find out how their meal goes down tomorrow at 9pm on ITV and STV pic.twitter.com/xzI7AM0LhW — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 10, 2022

Culture Club star Boy George, who is being allowed to eat vegetarian options during the tasks, is delivered a plate of fermented plums and told he must eat six.

The singer quickly puts them into his mouth before pausing on the fourth and gagging loudly.

“It tastes like perfume,” he tells co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

“It tastes like you are being poisoned. It’s really disgusting but I can eat anything.”

Former health secretary Hancock is seen laughing nervously as he watches Boy George complete his challenge, waiting for his own mystery dish to arrive.

The Tory MP was forced to quit the role in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

He joined the camp on Wednesday, arriving with comedian Seann Walsh after facing much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians.

This is his third trial after the Beastly Burrow, in which he crawled through dark tunnels and waded through sludge, and the Tentacles of Terror, where he was trapped in an octopus-shaped cage partially submerged underwater.

Asked about his resignation by his campmates on Thursday, Hancock said he had quit because he understood how people felt about him, after CCTV footage proving his extra-marital relationship was leaked.

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas told him as they did chores around the camp: “It was hard. A lot of people had difficult times.

“And then to see that people that had kind of set the rules had then broken them, I think was a big slap in the face for everyone.”

Hancock replied: “Look, I know how people felt. That’s why I resigned, right? I know how people felt and so good on you for saying that, thank you.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, he added: “Scarlette was very open and also very thoughtful and that’s really what it’s all about.

“Being able to talk about things, whether they’re things you’re proud of, or things you’re not proud of.”

Later, speaking to comedian Babatunde Aleshe, Hancock said life had been “really tough” after his affair became public.

“I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV on Friday at 9pm.