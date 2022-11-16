Actor Kevin Spacey facing further sex charges

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is accused of a further string of sex offences against a new complainant.

The 63-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting the alleged male victim following reported incidents between 2001 and 2004, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Seven new charges have been authorised against the Hollywood star – three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The new charges take the total against Spacey to 12.

The actor appeared at the Old Bailey in July to deny five allegations relating to three men who are now in their 30s and 40s.

He has been served with a postal charge for the most recent alleged offences and will be required to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on December 16.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

“The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The latest announcement comes after Spacey won a civil lawsuit in the US where he was accused of an “unwanted sexual advance” at a party in 1986.

In that lawsuit, he “categorically denied” the accusations and said he “did not harbour any sexual interest or desire” at the time or since the alleged incident.

At the conclusion of his appearance at the Old Bailey earlier this year, Spacey was granted unconditional bail until a further hearing due to take place next year.

The five alleged offences he has already denied are said to have occurred in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

At the time, Spacey was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London.

Mr Justice Wall set a trial of three to four weeks from June 6 next year.

The House Of Cards star has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a dog.

In an initial court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Mr Gibbs said Spacey returned to the UK “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life”.

Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner, is known for starring in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

He was artistic director at The Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.