Silk art from the shoreline and Leitrim's Design House

The Leitrim Design House is excited to welcome a new exhibition to ARTWALL Silk art from the shoreline through the woods and down to the lake by textile artist Karen O’Kane.

This exhibition will be on view from May 31 to July 29.

Painted by Karen in her Donegal studio, these unique colourful silk paintings have been inspired by her love of the natural environment. Karen hand paints silk with a cold resist technique, steaming it for colour fastness.

She then uses the steamed silk to produce a vast range of work. To compliment her original collection, Karen also prints her silk paintings onto bamboo material using eco dyes at a specialised printer in Donegal.

Her collection includes original paintings; statement floor lights; lampshades and silk accessories for the home.

While enjoying this exhibition why not also drop in to the Meet the Maker event on Saturday June 1 from 2-4pm. Talented Leitrim potter Bairbre Kennedy from Lichen ceramics will showcase her skills on the pottery wheel.

To celebrate Cruinninu na nOg, Fuinseog Woodland Crafts will present‘The Bemusement Games from 2 on Saturday, June 15. This event will be filled with fun and games for children, their families as Niall Miller and Brenda McLoughlin create a fun filled afternoon playing traditional and not-so-traditional hand crafted games. The traditional games include chess/draughts, spinning tops, ring-toss. The not-so-traditional games include marble runs, wooden pinball, mazes.

Follow on FB/ TheLeitrimDesign House.com or call (071) 9650550.