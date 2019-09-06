Stitching Stories quilts go on display

Story quilts and art works from WW1 projects are presently on display in the main offices outside the council chamber in Carrick-on-Shannon.

As part of Leitrim’s PEACE IV Action Plan funding was available for a project to ‘Remember Leitrim’s War Dead’.

Susan Heffernan and Hugh Trayer were contracted to run the programming element which was called ‘The Versailles Programme’.

Part of this programme included two art workshops in Manorhamilton and Carrick-on-Shannon.

Participants were encouraged to bring along personal mementos about their connection to World War 1 and these were used in the production of these framed pieces which comprises personalised artworks remembering the fallen - some created by family members.

Stitching Stories is the work of the North Leitrim Women’s Centre with development Worker Isobel Cleary. The project worked with women along the Leitrim Fermanagh border in the areas of Kinlough, Rossinver, Garrison, Kiltyclogher, Glenfarne, Cashel & Belcoo.

They created a story quilt of their border regions using crafts like quilting, sewing, knitting, wet felting, needle felting, embroidery to name a few. These represent their villages, landscapes, histories and memories.

The story quilts are now on display in the ground floor foyer of the main council offices in Carrick-on-Shannon.