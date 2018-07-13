Waiting list for Home Support services ‘unacceptably high’

Speaking this afternoon, Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim Martin Kenny said that it is extremely worrying that there are over 6,000 of the most vulnerable people in our society, such as older people and those with disabilities, waiting for home support services across the state.

Deputy Kenny said: “Home support services such as home care packages and home help hours are some of the most important services the HSE provide. Not only do they allow for older people to stay in their homes, but they are also incredibly important for those with ailments or disabilities.

“Home care delivered in the home is the preferred form of care for most people and their families, and older people, those with disabilities, and their families are continuously calling out for more home support services in order to meet the need that exists. My office and my advice clinics are contacted on a daily basis by constituents who are waiting for vital home supports.

“Unfortunately, this government, with the support of Fianna Fáil, has taken the decision to underfund the service to the point that there are 6,118 people waiting for a home support service across the State.

“The situation in CHO Area 1, Donegal, Sligo/Leitrim/West Cavan, Cavan/Monaghan, is equally pressing with 355 people on waiting lists for home support.

“Getting older or having a disability should not leave you invisible to the State. The State must ensure that older people and those who have a disability can live at home with respect, with dignity, and as comfortably as possible.

“We need to make sure our older people and those with disabilities who need home support are cared for with the dignity and respect they deserve, and to do that we need to ensure that home support services are funded correctly in order to meet the requirement of those people and families who need these services.”