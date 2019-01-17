Local election boundary lines have been confirmed for Leitrim

The Leitrim electoral boundaries for the upcoming local elections which will be held in May were confirmed today by Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan.

County Leitrim shall have the following municipal districts - The Municipal District of Ballinamore consisting of the Local Electoral Area of Ballinamore; The Municipal District of Carrick-on-Shannon consisting of the Local Electoral Area of Carrick-on-Shannon and The Municipal District of Manorhamilton consisting of the Local Electoral Area of Manorhamilton.

The electoral area of Carrick-on-Shannon will consist of the electoral divisions of: Annaduff; Beihy; Breandrum; Bunnybeg; Carrick-on-Shannon; Cashel; Drumard; Drumdoo; Drumod; Drumsna; Gortnagullion; Gowel; Leitrim; Mohill; Rinn and Roosky.

The electoral area of Ballinamore will consist of the electoral divisions of: Aghacashel; Aghavas; Ballinamore; Barnameenagh; Carrigallen East; Carrigallen West; Castlefore; Cattan; Cloone; Cloverhill; Corrala; Corriga; Drumreilly East; Drumreilly North; Drumreilly South; Drumreilly West; Drumshanbo; Fenagh; Garadice; Gortermone; Greaghglass; Keeldra; Keshcarrigan; Killygar; Kiltubbrid; Lisgillock; Moher; Newtowngore; Oughteragh; Riverstown; Rowan; Stralongford and Yugan.

The electoral area of Manorhamilton will consist of the electoral divisions of: Aghalateeve; Aghanlish; Aghavoghil; Arigna; Ballaghameehan; Belhavel; Cloonclare; Cloonlogher; Drumahaire; Drumkeeran; Garvagh; Glenade; Glenaniff; Glenboy; Glencar; Glenfarn; Gubacreeny; Killanummery; Killarga, Kiltyclogher; Kinlough; Lurganboy; Mahanagh; Manorhamilton; Melvin; Munakill; Sramore; St. Patrick's and Tullaghan.

Six members will be elected for each electoral area.

Welcoming the boundary confirmation Independent Senator Victor Boyhan a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Local Government said; Minister Phelan’s approval now provides certainty on the election boundaries and clears the way for sitting councillors and new candidates to finalise their plans to contest the council elections in May 2019.

Senator Boyhan said a number of councillors from across the political landscape had decided for various reasons that they would not be contesting the May local elections, some are retiring after long service to their communities, others are moving on because of family and business commitments – which is understandable.



Senator Boyhan said; “Every election offers citizens an opportunity to come forward and seek election in their communities. I hope this election will see a new intake of community activists take seats in the council via the established political parties or as Independent community candidates.”

