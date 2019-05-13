Ballinamore Area Local Election Hustings

All local election candidates in the Ballinamore Electorate Area have been invited to meet and address their voters at a hustings in Berry's Bar, Drumshanbo tomorrow, Tuesday May 14.

Organised by Leitrim Environmental Network the hustings will allow people in this area to put their concerns and issues to the candidates.

Some of the issues outlined to be addressed include:

- Priorities in the County Development Plan

- Forestry issues in Leitrim

- Threat of fracking in Co Fermanagh

- Leitrim and climate change

