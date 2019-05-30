Call to save interior of historic Ballinamore courthouse

Cllr Caillian Ellis is seeking assurances that the remedial work set to be undertaken by the Courts Service on the former Ballinamore Courthouse, will also include safeguarding of the interior.

“This is a very historic structure and it would be very important that the interior, the bench and the galleries, would be also preserved.

“A lot of trials of significance have happened in this building. There is a lot of history connected with it and it would be unacceptable if the interior was to be ripped out and the building left an empty shell,” he said.

“I have made it clear to the Council that efforts must be made to preserve what remains inside and I will be seeking assurances from the Courts Service on this.

“This building and its interior is part of the fabric of it is lost than it will be lost to the people of this area forever,” he warned.

Read Also: Brendan Barry sees vote improvement as a 'real vote of confidence' in his candidacy

Read Also: Ita Reynolds Flynn is the first female elected in Ballinamore LEA