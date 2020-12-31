All locks closed on the Shannon-Erne Waterway

Waterways Ireland wishes to advise all Masters of vessels and water users of the Shannon-Erne Waterwaythat the following access to navigations and availability of services will be in force from 31 Dec 2020 until further notice:

-Navigations are open up to 5 kilometres from your home (ROI only), provided you continue to observe social distancing at all times.

-All locks on above named navigations are closed.

-All Waterways Ireland service blocks are closed.

-The Winter Mooring period is in force on the Shannon Navigation and Shannon Erne Waterway.

-Stay safe and stay at home in order to protect our health services and save lives.

Our towpaths remain open and accessible for local exercise. We request users of our canal towpaths to limit their use and only use towpaths which are in close vicinity (5km in ROI) of your home. Our request to everyone using our towpaths is:

As towpaths in some places can be narrow, when you pass someone, please make sure you use the full width of the towpath, keep moving, and stand aside to allow others to pass, in single file, when necessary;

If you can't avoid passing a moored boat please keep as far away from it as possible and pass quickly by;

Be mindful of others and act always with consideration and with respect and observe the leave no trace principles and protect our environment;

Observe all health etiquettes when on the towpaths.

We will continually review such measures in light of direction and advice from Government and health professionals and any decisions on service provision will be communicated via the issuance of Marine Notices.

Should you need assistance please do contact us by email at info@waterwaysireland.org or https://www.waterwaysireland. org/contact-us.

Waterways Ireland thanks all vessel owners and operators for their co-operation in relation to this matter.

