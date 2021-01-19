The Rock Quarter Ballinamore does not breach planning permission

The use of an apartment block in Ballinamore to house asylum seekers is not a breach of planning permission,according to An Bord Pleanála.

Liam Madden, an architect in Longford, lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against using the buildings to house people in international protection. He said work by the developer to bring the complex up to livable standards constituted “development” and therefore needed planning permission.

An Bord Pleanála, in exercise of the powers conferred on it by section 5(3)(a) of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as

amended, decided that the use of the premises at The Rockquarter, Cannaboe Street, Ballinamore, County Leitrim as apartments, including residential accommodation for protected persons, is not development.

