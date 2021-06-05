Important - Swim Prohibition notice at Keeldra Lake

Important - Swim Prohibition notice at Keeldra Lake

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim County Council are warning the public not to swim in Keeldra Lake.

A prohibtion notice is now in place due to the presence of toxic algal species. The algal can cause illness in humans.

The duration of the prohibtion is unknown at this stage, barley straw has been laid to alleviate the problem and it is being actively monitored.

For further information please contact: Environment Section, Leitrim County Council, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. Tel: 071 9620005.  Visit: http://splash.epa.ie   or    http://leitrimcoco.ie

Look inside: Ballinamore Community Hall is ready to open

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie