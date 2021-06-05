Important - Swim Prohibition notice at Keeldra Lake

Leitrim County Council are warning the public not to swim in Keeldra Lake.
A prohibtion notice is now in place due to the presence of toxic algal species. The algal can cause illness in humans.
The duration of the prohibtion is unknown at this stage, barley straw has been laid to alleviate the problem and it is being actively monitored.
For further information please contact: Environment Section, Leitrim County Council, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. Tel: 071 9620005. Visit: http://splash.epa.ie or http://leitrimcoco.ie
More News
A picture of Leitrim's Columba Cryan, Packie McGarty & Cathal Flynn on the Connacht Railway Cup winning team of 1958
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.