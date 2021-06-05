Important - Swim Prohibition notice at Keeldra Lake

Leitrim County Council are warning the public not to swim in Keeldra Lake.

A prohibtion notice is now in place due to the presence of toxic algal species. The algal can cause illness in humans.

The duration of the prohibtion is unknown at this stage, barley straw has been laid to alleviate the problem and it is being actively monitored.

For further information please contact: Environment Section, Leitrim County Council, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. Tel: 071 9620005. Visit: http://splash.epa.ie or http://leitrimcoco.ie

Look inside: Ballinamore Community Hall is ready to open