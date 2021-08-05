05/08/2021

Call for dog fouling bins to be placed on Leitrim's Greenways and Blueways

dog waste bin fouling

Cllr Ita Reyolds Flynn has called for more dog fouling bins to be provided on greenways and blueways in Leitrim. Pic: File photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Fine Gael councillor, Ita Reynolds Flynn has requested that Leitrim County Council ensure all walkways in Ballinamore have dog foul collection bins and also litter bins.
Addressing the July meeting of Ballinamore Municipal District, Cllr Reynolds-Flynn said that the pandemic had led to an increased use of these walkways and the problem of dog fouling was particularly apparent.
Cllr Caillian Ellis backed her call adding that he understood there was such bins in place outside of Mohill and he believed it would be a good idea to see the installation of similar bins in the Ballinamore area.
Responding the Council noted that "Outside the urban area, it is not proposed to provide litter bins along walkways, Greenaways / Blueways etc., as a "Leave no Trace" policy will be implemented.”
Under this policy walkers and other amenity users are asked to take responsibility for their litter and their pets and ensure they “leave no trace of their visit”, bringing all rubbish with them.
“As regards, the provision of dog foul collection bins on such walkways, this can be considered in conjunction with the environment department and the dog warden service,” noted a Council spokesperson.

