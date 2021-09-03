Megan O'Connor impresses on the first night of Glow Up Ireland

Did you tune in to see Ballinamore's Megan OConnor on RTE2's Glow up Ireland last night.



Megan impressed the judges with her first challenge and not only won the fashion editorial challenge and got an editorial photoshoot with Celebrity Fashion Designer Colin Horgan for Stellar magazine but Megan will also be the make up artist for Horgan during London Fashion Week 2022!

Megan seemed to struggle in the second challenge and had to remove her make up a few times, but she pulled off the amazing look in time and got much praise from the judges.

Next week the nine remaining make up artists are challenged to rummage through a selection of pre-owned or upcycled objects for a sustainable Tik Tok challenge. Ireland's biggest beauty influencer Keilidh Cashell will be the guest judge this week.





Guest judge is Keilidh Cashell (@KeilidhMUA) – Ireland’s Biggest Beauty Influencer with over 600k followers on Instagram, 2 million on Tik Tok and creator of KASH Beauty.

In the world of Tik Tok you have to create multiple videos every month – and often have to grab inspiration where you can find it. In this fun ‘Prop Grab’ challenge (with a nod to sustainability) our remaining nine MUA’s are given three minutes to rummage through a selection of pre-owned or upcycled objects in the Rediscovery Centre in Ballymun to find something that they can integrate into their Tik Tok look, before creating a video that shows: a transition, an elevated look and ‘crazy creativity’ all within a 60 second timeframe.

The winner of this week’s challenge receives the full collection to date of KASH Beauty products and gets to record a TikTok video with Keilidh herself which will go live on the night of transmission.

This week’s creative challenge is called the ‘Two Faced’ Challenge – social media can show your good and bad traits – the make up artists are asked to create a half and half look that shows the judges and viewers both their good and bad sides.

The two judges putting the 10 make up artists through their paces will be industry professionals Cathyanne Mac Allister and Emma O’ Byrne.

There was plenty of online support for Ballinamore's Megan and she took to social media to thank everyone for their lovely comments.

And just like that, episode 1 is over Cannot get over how lovely all of you humans are being!!! #GlowUpIRL — Megan O'Connor (@Megan94__) September 2, 2021

The show is back on next Thursday on RTE2 at 9.35pm - we can't wait!