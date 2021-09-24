Megan eliminated from Glow Up Ireland

Ballinamore's Megan O'Connor was eliminated from RTE's Glow Up Ireland TV show last night and we are still in shock!

The talented selt taught make up artist didn't put a foor wrong in the season so far and her make up was beyond impressive, but she was put up for elimination because she didn't change her make up style enough to stadn out for the judges.

The guest judge his week was drag queen Panti Bliss, also known as Rory O'Neill, who was impressed with all of MUA's talent.

Megan's finished drag look

Michael won the drag make up challenge and who got a 15 minute head start on the next task.

Megan and Caolan landed in the red seats which gave them 15 minutes less time in the following challenge.

The creative challenge was called Face Your Freedom.The MUAs were tasked with creating a look that shows what freedom means to them and can reflect a personal journey, a movement or a feeling.

Megan's creative challenge saw her take on a foest nymph and she certainly nailed it, but it was not enough for the judges.

Megan's creative Challenge

She went into the face off with Michael where she lost the clumpy lash look - who knew clumpy lashes were a skill?!

After she received the news, Megan said, "Of all people to come in here with I was devastated it had to be him because I just love him so much. He's fabulous.

"I've like learned so much about myself as well as it was just so nice to meet people that think the same and make you feel like you're not necessarily alone.

"So I'm definitely just going to try and keep following my dreams."

Judge Cathyanne reassured her that she was a talented make-up artist. She said, "I hope you remember when I said to you that you've shown me things that I've never seen before. I'm really touched by your work."

Michael was devastated to see Megan leave the competition, "I feel absolutely terrible. My heart is absolutely broken.

"Of all the people in this competition that [I] could have been up against in a Face Off Megan is the purest, nicest soul I've ever met and she is insanely talented.This is not a feeling I want to have again. I'm not going to give up on this. I'm going to keep fighting for as long as I have to but it's not going to get any easier," he revealed to camera.

The viewers at home were also shocked by Megan's early departure.

Devastated that @Megan94__ is leaving #GlowUpIreland. You are so unbelievably talented! — Jenny Lou Who of Whoville (@Jenny_Schmidty) September 23, 2021

Cannot BELIEVE Megan and Michael are in the face off in GlowUp Ireland. One MUA has been disappointing every single week and I don’t know how they have managed to keep their seat. #GlowUpIreland — Jenny Lou Who of Whoville (@Jenny_Schmidty) September 23, 2021

But we know that is not the end of Megan O'Connor, she has some very exiciting projects in the pipeline.