20/10/2021

Accident blackspot in Drumcoura must be sorted

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council Paddy O’Rourke said the council should consider putting a vehicle activated sign indicating the “extremely dangerous bend” located at Drumcoura Cross.


He said the cross has been the scene of numerous accidents over the years especially in adverse weather conditions.
In spite of there being significant investment through use of conventional signs and road markings, a digital sign highlighting the dangerous bends ahead would greatly enhance safety got all road users at what is developing into an accident black spot.
Council Engineer Darragh O’Boyle said that “obviously drivers are driving too fast into the junction.”


But he said the council will submit this scheme for Low Cost Safety funding in their 2022 submissions.
Cllr O’Rourke asked about the cost of the sign and was told it is in the region of €3,000.
He said this was a “small figure when it contributes to safety.”


Mr O'Boyle said if the funding is available at the end of November / December the council will install it sooner.

Focus on rural roads for Gardaí 24 Hour National ‘Slow Down’ enforcement operation

There will be a focus on rural roads as almost 4 out of 5 (78%)* fatalities to date this year have occurred on rural roads.

