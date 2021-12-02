Temporary traffic lights in operation at Ballinamore

There will be traffic lights in Ballinamore, on the R202 from the Corrib Oil filling station to the school.
The lights are currently in operation and will continue until December 17.
Motorists should expect delays.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.