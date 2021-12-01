Search

01 Dec 2021

Ash Die back could bring devestation for farmers

Ash Die back could bring devestation for farmers

Example of Ash Die Back disease

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

There are calls for the Government to put in place a pilot scheme to help assist landowners identify and assist in the removal of diseased Ash trees.
The Ash Die Back which was first identified in Leitrim before it was discovered to be nationwide could cause “devastation” according to Chairperson on Leitrim County Council Cllr Paddy O'Rourke.

Surge in demand for covid tests in Leitrim

Positive covid cases numbers drop


Cllr Brendan Barry last week called on Ministers Charlie McConalogue and Eamon Ryan to provide state funding and assistance to landowners in Leitrim that could be dealing 10 -30 Ash trees in Leitrim.
“Sadly many of these wonderful trees will need to be removed for health and safety reasons. Many roadside Ash trees are now affected throughout Co Leitrim and it is thought that 98% of Ash trees in the country will be dead or compromised significantly in the next 7 -10 years. If left to decay these trees will become very dangerous to do anything with.”


His call was wholly supported by his colleagues with many councillors saying they have seen how quickly the disease can take hold of mature trees.
Cllr Paddy O’Rourke said he wanted it clarified that the disease had nothing to do with farmers and the imported saplings were certified, “but brought devastation with them.”
The Ballinamore Municipal District has written to the Government departments seeking funding and assistance for the issue.

National recognition for Eamonn McGowan's lifetime of work for Allen Gaels GAA

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media