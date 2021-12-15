Search

15 Dec 2021

Blocked watertables causing road floods

Blocked watertables causing road floods

Previous flooding on the N4

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Flooding on Leitrim roads has become normal especially this year. After an hour or two of heavy rain motorists can expect to hit floods on roads, some of which can dangerously pull a car off the road.


Cllr Caillian Ellis has called for water tables along the roads to be opened to take water off the roads and help ease flooding.
The Fenagh councillor said after the most recent storm “every road was flooded” and, while he understands some storms will bring floods, he believes that if water tables were opened and cleared it would help ease the situation.


Cllr Enda McGloin supported the motion and noted the Aughnasheelin to Ballinaglera road was badly hit and warned that the situation can turn nasty if frost hits already wet roads.
Sinn Féin Cllr Brendan Barry said “one lad with a shovel would do a lot of work.”


Council engineer Darragh O'Boyle said they did “a huge amount of road works this year” in a short space of time due to Covid restrictions. He did admit that the bigger road projects were a priority and drain clearing and maintenance of signage was put on the back burner. He said drain cuts will be started in January.
He also noted “there is no possible way to deal with flooding at the moment” and that the drains were not built to deal with the extraordinary storms and heavy rain we have experienced.


Cllr Gerry Dolan supported the motion and also noted the need for hedges to be cut back from the roads and for trees that were blown down in the storm to be taken away.
The independent councillor paid tribute to the work of local fire brigades in Leitrim during recent storms. He said during Storm Barra he got stranded without a way home due to fallen trees. He said the local fire brigade were on hand quickly and cleared the roads in an efficient and safe manner.

Taoiseach urges people to hold their nerve against 'very transmissible variant' Omicron

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media