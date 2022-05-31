Search

31 May 2022

New Garda Sargeants assigned to Leitrim Garda Stations

Leitrim Observer Reporter

31 May 2022 12:00 PM

Five new Garda sargents have been assigned to Leitrim Garda Stations over the last month.

Chief superintendent Aiden Glacken informed members of the Joint Policing Committee on Monday that he is “delighted” to have promoted new sargents in the county and to welcome them on board in the communities they serve.

He said he has recently assigned three sargents to Carrick-on-Shannon, two to Manorhamilton, one to Ballinamore and one in Drumshanbo.

He added that more resources are coming on stream this Summer.

Next month two new gardai will be assigned to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on drug duties. This new personnel will work under local detectives and Superintendent Chris Grogan.

The Chief Supt said  the new appointments are being made due to the increase of drugs in the community and said the focus on multi agency investigations into drug crime.

 He said the detection of cocaine in drivers and public order offences is increasing Gardai are working to target larger drug groups and the criminals behind the sale of drugs in Sligo Leitrim.

Local News

